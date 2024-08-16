Garcelle Beauvais on Shifting 'RHOBH' Friendships & Dorit’s Separation (Exclusive)

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais is getting real — real busy — this summer!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Garcelle about her new Lifetime movie “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love” and what’s to come on “RHOBH.”

The single mom of three is shooting Season 14 and soaking up the drama of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She said, “A lot of the women are going through really big life changes and, of course, that affects how they deal with us and the group. It’s gonna be fun. Some friendships have shifted. It’s gonna be really good. I’m optimistic about this season.”

She praised new castmate Bozoma Saint John, sharing, "Boz takes no prisoners. She comes in, she knows who she is. It's really cool, especially for me to have another woman of color on the show that just gels and fits in, it's awesome."

Beauvais shared her take on Dorit Kemsley’s separation, saying, “We just finished shooting, so of course we’ve been in touch. It’s hard, I mean, listen, I’ve been through a divorce with little kids — it’s not fun. I hope they can get to a place where they put the kids first.”

Is Garcelle dating this season?

She answered, “I would love to. When it’s time… I feel like I have been really busy and if someone was in my life, I would've actually felt a little sorry for them because I would not have been around. But I’m absolutely open to it, and when things slow down, I'm going out. I'm not going on the Bumble like Sutton does, but I will find my way.”

Beauvais is finding romance in “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love,” in which her character Ava falls for a man who’s 20 years her junior.

She spoke about her character's internal struggles over the relationship, explaining, "He's younger, she's not really looking for love right now. Is this kid really into her? And you know, the struggle of changes in her body, you know, having hot flashes and dealing with the arthritis. Obviously, the arthritis really affects her career. She's a chef, she works with her hands."

She continued, "So, the turmoil of that, but then meeting someone that you connect with changes things. So, once she met Luke and she felt connected to him, she started seeing things differently, and he, in a way, helped her fall in love with being a chef again and just enjoying life more."

Garcelle revealed if she would ever date someone younger, saying, “I'm not looking for a guy that's 20 years younger than me, but if I found a guy that the connection is right, the vibe is right... I'd consider it.”

She emphasized, “Age is just a number. It’s really finding a person that fits your life, your journey, where you’re at. I think that’s really important.”

Still, the 57-year-old admitted that she wouldn’t date someone in their 30s since she has a 32-year-old son. She joked, “I’m still raising boys. I don’t need another one.”