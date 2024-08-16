Eugene & Dan Levy Set as First-Ever Father-Son Emmy Hosts!

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are hosting the 2024 Emmys!

The stars will be the first-ever father-son team to helm the award show.

Eugene and Dan released a statement with a nod to 2020, when their show “Schitt’s Creek” swept the Emmys.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," said Eugene and Dan. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, praised the duo, saying, "Eugene's and Dan's comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year's best and brightest.”

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego added, "We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us."

Fans can see the father-son team take the stage when the 76th Emmy Awards air live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT on ABC. The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Back in 2020, the “Schitt’s Creek” sweep started at the Creative Arts Emmys, as the show nabbed Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. At the primetime Emmys, Catherine O'Hara, who played the family matriarch Moira Rose, won Outstanding Lead Actress and her TV husband Eugene aka Johnny Rose won Outstanding Lead Actor. Then, on-screen siblings Daniel (David Rose) and Annie (Alexis Rose) took home the supporting Emmys.

Next, Dan won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and he shared a win for Outstanding Director of a Comedy Series with Andrew Cividino. The show's biggest win of the night, of course, was for Outstanding Comedy Series.