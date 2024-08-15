Dulé Hill Explains Why ‘The West Wing’ Is Still Relevant Today

Getty Images

It’s already been 18 years since “The West Wing went off the air after seven hit seasons!

“Extra” was inside the Warner Brothers TV 25th-anniversary celebration for the political drama.

Richard Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler, commented on how much time has passed, pointing to co-star Dulé Hill, saying, “He’s got gray in his beard — crazy! He’s the kid. That’s wrong.”

Hill responded, “I don’t know how I feel about that.”

“Twenty-five years later and you would hope that you would watch the show and it would seem very archaic, but unfortunately, so many of the issues we are still dealing with within the nation today,” Dulé noted.

Richard and Dulé’s co-stars Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack were also on hand for the special celebration, promoting their book “What's Next: A Backstage Pass to ‘The West Wing,’ Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service.”

Mary dished, “There is crazy access in the book, like, there’s photos from our picture drawers.”

Melissa added, ‘This book is a love letter to ‘The West Wing.’”

Melissa opened up about her experience on the show, saying, “We’ve been so fortunate, and certainly ‘The West Wing’ changed my life in a very profound way.”

The event included a mock-up of the Oval Office and the White House Press Room.