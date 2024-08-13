Archie Renaux Reveals Secret Engagement to Annie O’Hara

Getty Images

“Alien: Romulus” star Archie Renaux, 26, is leveling up in his relationship with longtime girlfriend Annie O’Hara.

Renaux proposed to O’Hara last year, but didn’t reveal the news until now.

At the L.A. premiere of “Alien: Romulus” on Monday, Archie noted that they “kind of need to get our ducks in a row” before the wedding.

He told People magazine, “We've got a few things to plan and get ready for in this next year."

The news comes nearly four years after they welcomed a daughter.

He shared, “She goes to school next September ... so she'll certainly have a job I'm sure.”