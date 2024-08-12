Getty Images

Tom Cruise pulled off a “Mission: Impossible”-style stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

The big event not only closed out the Paris Olympics, but also featured the passing of the Olympic flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 games.

The world was watching as Cruise, wearing a harness, leapt from the top of the Stade de France and touched down on the field below.



Cruise smiled wide as he greeted and high fived the athletes on his way to the stage, where H.E.R. had just performed the American national anthem.

Tom then joined L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and gold medalist Simone Biles onstage, and he received the Olympic flag. In true action-star style, Cruise then strapped the flag to a motorcycle and rode off.

From there, in a pre-recorded video he drove up to a waiting airplane where he put on his skydiving gear and headed to L.A. to the tune of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “By the Way.”

Tom later jumped from the plane and ended up at the Hollywood sign, where the O’s were turned into the Olympic rings!