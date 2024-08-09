Mitzi McCall, Comic Game Show Cut-Up Who Followed the Beatles on TV, Dies at 91

Facebook

Mitzi McCall, the diminutive comedian who, with her husband and partner Charlie Brill, became a staple of game shows and talk shows — and shared a spot on one of TV's most iconic evenings — has died.

A close family friend revealed on Facebook that McCall died at 91 on Thursday. No cause was given.

McCall and Brill had the ultimate good news/bad news gig of following the U.S. TV debut of the Beatles on the February 9, 1964, episode of "The Ed Sullivan Show."

Though it became a night that changed music and television, for McCall & Brill, "It went lousy! It was terrible," McCall said through laughter in 2014 to CBS.

"Mr. Sullivan," McCall told the outlet, "changed our act when we got to New York. When he saw what we were doing in the dress rehearsal, he was kind enough to warn us that his audience was going to be 14-year-old kids and that they probably wouldn't understand what we were trying to do."

Brill observed that Sullivan's changes to their act were not helpful, and both remembered not being able to hear each other over the audience's screams for more Beatles.