Kate Upton Says 5-Year-Old Daughter Has Better Style Than Her! (Exclusive)

Instagram

Supermodel Kate Upton has her own mini-me fashionista in 5-year-old daughter Genevive, whom she shares with baseball star hubby Justin Verlander.

In fact, Kate jokes her daughter has better style than her and says she lets her pick out her own clothes!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Kate, who shared, “Fashion is so fun, and for kids it is one of their only creative expressions, and so I really let her pick out her own clothes and she is so good at picking out and mixing colors and patterns. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, she has better vision than me.’”

As for her own style, she shared, “I always tend to go back to classic designs that make me feel good that fit well and then I like a little bit of a twist. I lived in New York for so long that I feel like I take always a little of New York's edge with classic styles.”

Upton is all about fashion as she hosts the new reality competition series “Dress My Tour,” out now on Hulu, which follows 11 aspiring designers on their journey to create stunning pieces for musicians including Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton and JoJo Siwa.

Upton shared, “Hosting a show is so different,” adding that while filming the second to last episode she joked on set, “Guys, I just figured out how to do this. I can't wait for Season 2 because I just figured it out.”

She also dished on the drama, saying, “Anytime you have that many designers and creative people with different personalities trying to get their visions come to life you're going to have drama.”