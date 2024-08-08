Celebrity News August 08, 2024
‘We Can Survive’ 2024 Lineup Announced
The lineup for the 2024 “We Can Survive” event has been announced!
Big names who will be performing at the annual concert benefiting Audacy’s mental health initiative “I’m Listening” include Justin Timberlake, New Kids on the Block, Tate McRae, Benson Boone, Khalid and Isabel LaRosa.
The event will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 28.
In a statement, Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives, Audacy, said, “Music is a driving force in so many of our lives. Having an event like ‘We Can Survive’ that features artists our fans love while supporting mental health just shows how powerful songs and lyrics can be. We look forward to welcoming all of the extraordinary artists and can’t wait to see them light up the night.”
A portion of the proceeds will go to Audacy’s “I’m Listening” and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
To buy tickets, visit WeCanSurvive.com.