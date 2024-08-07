Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Hospitalized After She ‘Fell Down a Mountain’

Instagram

Ava Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after suffering a fall.

Her mother, Tavia Hunt, shared the news on Instagram Stories, writing, “This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike & went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound. It’s been a looong day.”

Instagram

Tavia added, “Praise God she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick and complete recovery."

Later, Ava shared an update with her own Instagram followers, revealing she was recovering at home watching the Olympics.

“Update: surgery went very smoothly and I’m back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!! I’m feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up) Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers,” she wrote.

Instagram

Ava, who just graduated from high school in May, is headed to Southern Methodist University in the fall, where she will be part of the SMU Cheer squad.

She announced her college choice in March, writing, “It’s official!! So beyond thankful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love! Pony up!! ❤️💙” and adding the hashtags, #smucheer #signingday #committed #ponyup.

Ava comes from football royalty. Her grandfather Lamar Hunt helped establish the American Football League, which operated from 1960 to 1970. Lamar also founded the Dallas Texans in 1960, which later moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs.

Clark Hunt inherited the team, along with his mother and siblings in 2006, when Lamar died.

Ava often roots for the Chiefs on her Instagram, writing messages like, “So much love for Chiefs Kingdom 🫶🏼.” In December, she also included a photo posing with Taylor Swift. Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is holding a gift in the photo that says, “To: Taylor, From: The Hunt Family.”