Charles Cyphers, Sheriff Leigh Brackett in 3 'Halloween' Films, Dies at 85

Getty Images

Charles Cyphers, a longtime character actor remembered for his performances in the "Halloween" movies, died Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona. He was 85.

His management confirmed his passing on social media.

Cyphers was born July 28, 1939, in Niagara Falls, New York.

He made his credited film debut in 1974's "Truck Turner" ahead of a fateful collaboration with John Carpenter in "Assault on Precinct 13" (1976). He would go on to work with Carpenter again, most importantly in "Halloween" (1978). The movie became a massive hit and instant horror classic.

Cyphers also acted in Carpenter's "The Fog" (1980) and "Escape from New York" (1981).

Charles Cyphers has passed away. He was an early and frequent collaborator with me on my early movies. A kind man, he was a friend. I shall miss him. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 6, 2024 @TheHorrorMaster

He reprised his performance as the sheriff in "Halloween II" (1981) and in "Halloween Kills" (2021) for other directors (2021). The latter became his last work.

Other films included "Gray Lady Down" (1978), "The Onion Field" (1979), "Death Wish II" (1982), "Honkytonk Man" (1982), "Grizzly II: The Revenge" (1982), "Big Bad Mama II" (1987), "Major League" (1989), "Gleaming the Cube" (1989), and "Dead Calling" (2006).

He was prolific on TV from 1972 on, including on such shows as "The Six Million Dollar Man" (1976), "Starsky & Hutch" (1976-1979), "Charlie's Angels" (1977), an appearance in the landmark miniseries "Roots" (1977), and work as a series regular on the short-lived "The Betty White Show" (1977-1978).

Among his dozens of appearances on some of the most popular TV series of their time, he was one of the foul-mouthed baseball execs on a 1995 episode of "Seinfeld" who got George Costanza into hot water with his boss.

He was also recurred on The WB's "Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher" (1996-1998).