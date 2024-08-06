Getty Images

Zac Efron landed in the hospital over the weekend after a pool incident in Ibiza, and now sources are revealing what happened.

Insiders tell TMZ that Efron was swimming in the pool in the early morning hours and took a dive. His chest hit the bottom of the pool, and he ingested a large amount of water in his lungs.

He reportedly appeared in distress and security helped him out of the pool. The sources say Zac appeared dazed and was taken to the medical facility as a precaution.

After X-rays confirmed Efron had no more water in his lungs, he was released. TMZ reports he stayed at the hospital to avoid photographers.

On Sunday, Zac shut down speculation about his health following the "swimming pool incident" with an eye-popping workout photo!

Instagram

The 36-year-old posted a musclebound shot of himself pumping iron to his Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes."