Medieval Love Triangle Gets Messy in ‘Fatal Affairs’ First-Look Clip

Check out a teaser clip for the new episode of ID’s new series “Fatal Affairs.”

Tonight’s episode centers on a love triangle that unfolds at a medieval re-enactment group in New Jersey.

Deborah Waldinger and Luis Rondon met in the medieval-fantasy world with hopes of living out their romantic fantasy in the real world. Thing soon turned messy when Luis began to court another woman.

The six-episode series centers on love triangles that turned into whodunits when one of the three ended up dead.

Dr. Michelle Callahan will unpack these affairs and how they become so dangerous.