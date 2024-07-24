Wiz Khalifa & GF Aimee Aguilar Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is a dad again!

Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar have welcomed their first child together.

Aimee shared the news on TikTok.

In a video posted on Tuesday, she said, “I gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum.”

Aimee revealed that she hadn’t started working out yet but is aiming to get her tummy “flat flat.”

She explained that she “ended up tearing,” adding, “So, during the labor and I pushed her out, I tore. I have stitches down there, so I think I’m going to wait another week or two before I start doing anything strenuous on my body.”

In June, Khalifa took to Instagram to reveal that he was expecting a baby girl with Aimee.

On Father’s Day, he wrote, “Baby Girl On The Way.”

He included a photo of himself cradling Aguilar’s growing baby bump as she held a positive pregnancy test.