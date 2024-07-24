Getty Images

Vanessa Williams has been keeping a big secret for years!

In a new issue for People, Williams revealed that she quietly divorced her husband Jim Skrip in 2021.

Despite their divorce, Vanessa is happy.

She shared, “I’m doing what I love, and I’m in love with life. There is not one person that I’m in love with, but I’m in love with everybody.”

They were married for nearly six years.

In 2016, Vanessa and Jim celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She gushed to People, “Jim is a real man. You want somebody in your life who has integrity, who is solid, who knows who he is. He’s romantic and he’s a great guy.”

Jim had similar things to say about Vanessa. In a separate interview with the outlet, he said, “Vanessa is a very strong, down-to-earth person, full of love, who values family and friends, practices her faith and is a great mom. Her beauty inside matches her external beauty.”

The two met while they were vacationing on a cruise in Egypt.

She revealed to Glamour, “I made the first move — he would never have approached me because I was with my daughter.”