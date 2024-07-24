Getty Images

Bette Midler is back!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Bette about teaming up with Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullaly and Sheryl Lee Ralph in “The Fabulous Four.”

Bette plays Marilyn, a somewhat selfish and insecure bride-to-be, while the rest of the ladies are her lifelong friends who travel to Florida for her surprise wedding.

Bette’s character is the TikToker of the group, but how did she feel about the social media platform?

Midler admitted that she was “so confused” by TikTok, adding, “I went on at 10 in the morning and I didn’t get off until 2 in the afternoon. I said, ‘What happened? What happened? Where did the day go?’”

Bette got in on the trends, including Tyla’s viral dance! She said, “Beautiful girl and you only see her back and she does that kind of bomp, bomp, bomp and her hips go and she pours a bottle of water down her back and she’s so brilliant.”

Midler raved, “I think she’s a genius,” adding, “I decided I would do this homage to Tyla, so we did it and I mean, it’s pretty sad.”

Bette also dishes on a possible “Hocus Pocus 3"!

"Can we see you pick up the broomstick again?" Mona asked.

"Oh, please let me! Please! Could I just, please?" Bette answered. "There are serious talks. The studio was very happy with the one that was streamed. It broke all their records, so they were thrilled.”

She added, "It's like climbing into an old favorite dress, you know? It means a lot to all three of us, it really does."