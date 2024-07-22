‘The Diplomat’s’ Rufus Sewell Weds Vivian Benitez at Wales Castle

Backgrid

Rufus Sewell, 56, and Vivian Benitez, 27, had wedding bells ringing throughout Wales!

The star of “The Diplomat” and the actress wed at the 11th-century Manorbier Castle in West Wales, reports People. While the couple shared vows and embraced eternal love, they were privy to a beautiful view of Manorbier Beach.

Benitez announced their engagement via Instagram in December of 2023 with a photo of her ring and another photo of Sewell giving Benitez a kiss on the cheek. The princess-cut diamond shined and shimmered gaining “oohs” and “ahhs” in the comment section.

Vivian jokingly wrote in the caption, "Till death (or him continuing to walk on bathmats with his outside shoes) do us part.”

The engagement took place in Rome as Benitez posted another photo with the caption, “3am in Rome.”

Vivian recently posted behind-the-scenes photos of her bachelorette party on Instagram, in which she is smiling radiantly as family and girlfriends surround her in her last moments as a single woman.

