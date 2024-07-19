Getty Images

Mauricio Umansky shared a kiss with a mystery woman at an airport in Greece this week, and now Deuxmoi claims to know her identity.

The site reports Mauricio was smooching 33-year-old beauty Nikita Kahn.

According to Kahn’s website, she is an “actress, model, producer, and animal advocate from Ukraine, known for her role in ‘Catch .44’ alongside Bruce Willis.”

She speaks English, Russian, and Ukrainian, and has an MBA and a degree in Interior Design & Architecture from UCLA.

The site goes on to reveal, “Nikita also supports wildlife conservation through the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center. She continues to refine her acting skills in Los Angeles.”

As Mauricio was spotted packing on the PDA at the airport, his estranged wife Kyle Richards took to Instagram to show off her toned bod after two years of sobriety.

Instagram

She wrote, “This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path. I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.’ I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

Kyle explained “my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting. I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I l wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on. But the real reward is how I feel on the inside. I feel strong , energetic and grateful for my body. I want to take care of it like it has taken care of me.”

Touching on the stresses in her life, she added, “It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking,” explaining she wants to be “mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way.”