Jedidiah & Katey Duggar Expecting Twins

“19 Kids and Counting” alum Jedidiah Duggar is going to be a dad again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jedidiah and his wife Katey are expecting twin girls.

Jedidiah told People Magazine, “As a twin myself, I’m especially thrilled to welcome these double blessings into our family! The bond between twins is truly special, and I can't wait to see them grow and experience life together."

Jedidiah’s twin is Jeremiah Duggar.

“When we found out we were having twins, our excitement was overwhelming — especially knowing they will be the first twin grandbabies in the Duggar family," the couple shared. "We appreciate all of your prayers and support as we prepare for this wonderful new part of our family’s journey."

Jedidiah and Katey are already parents to son Truett and Nora.

They said, “Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”

“We're excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home," they went on. "This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!"