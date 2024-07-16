Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Fangs & New Neck Tats

Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly just added a few body modifications to his aesthetic.

The singer is no stranger to switching up his look. On Monday, July 15, Kelly took to Instagram to show off fangs, diamond studs, and new tattoos.

In a now viral carousel post, Machine Gun Kelly flashes a smile and flaunts his sharp new chompers.

The video sparked comments from fans, some digging the new vampire look, and some wondering if the fangs were his real teeth.

Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly’s dentist, Dr. Dani B, chimed in on Instagram after posting a video with the caption, “I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted.”

He also commented on MGK’s post, writing, “The fangs are looking 🔥!”

Kelly jokingly replied, “Might need em sharpened.”

Continuing with the slide show, the rapper turns his head to the side to show off his new tattoo of an Odin’s Ravens Huginn and Muninn. Odin is the god of war in Norse mythology, which helps enhance Kelly’s hardcore look. Kelly wrote in the caption, “🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛ with the blessing of Odin 🖊️” and tagged tatoo artist Codey Doran.

Instagram

The rapper paired his style additions to his half-blond, half-black beach curls.