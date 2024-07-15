Richard Simmons’ Haunting Final Post Before His Death at 76

Getty

Richard Simmons, who became a national treasure as the fitness guru who had America “Sweatin’ to the Oldies,” sadly passed away over the weekend.

Simmons was found dead Saturday in his home by his housekeeper. TMZ sources said he had reportedly fallen on Friday, his 76th birthday, which may have been related to his death.

Hours earlier, he shared a final haunting post on social media.

Alongside a glammed-up image on Facebook, he wrote, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Simmons had also recently spoken out about his birthday in a rare interview with People magazine, saying, “I’m grateful I get to live another day,” adding he would celebrate with a candle “stuck in a zucchini. You know I’m a vegetarian.”

He also discussed stepping away from fame, sharing, “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise.”

Richard insisted, “I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy. But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today most probably, we'll answer over 100 emails. And they'll say, ‘I'm your No. 1 fan.’ And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don't say that because I'm a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

In 2008, Richard spoke to “Extra” about his mission to help others and shared his story about how he was overweight growing up in New Orleans.

He said his school “only offered sports,” which he never took. He was on a crusade to offer programs nationwide to help kids get fit.