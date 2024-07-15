Charlize Theron on Her Daughters’ Love of Dance & Opening Her Own Studio! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Charlize Theron spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as she attended her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2024 Block Party on the Universal Studios Backlot.

Country queen Lainey Wilson performed, and Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones joined Charlize for a special screening of their new thriller “Twisters.”

The Oscar winner shared of Glen and Daisy, “They are so incredibly beyond nice… I am so incredibly grateful to them. I owe them big time. It is going to take me awhile to repay them.”

Theron reflected on the work of her nonprofit and how proud she is of the impact on South African lives.

She shared, “When you go back year after year and you see some of these amazing young people, and now they'e graduates and you’ve kind of watched the journey… Maybe the mother in me, I am incredibly moved by that… I’m a small part in an incredible machine here, and most of those people are here tonight. But really honestly, we’re here because of these grassroots organizations that do incredible work on the ground, boots on the ground. They're there in the trenches really doing what matters."

Plus, Charlize talked about opening up her own dance studio, The Six Compound, and her daughters’ passion for dance, gushing that it’s moving to see them find something they love.

“I was a dancer,” she shared. “Didn’t want to, like, push my kids into any direction. So, they really found this through their peers and they both ended up, of course, like the irony of it, right? They both end up loving it. So, we've been kind of on this dance moms circle for a while. I just really appreciate these institutions that are creating ecosystems that I think are just great for young people. Obviously, I am a true believer that the art of dance is real true storytelling, and so I'm really hoping we can create a space that thinks about that at the forefront and try and celebrate and facilitate that by providing the right teachers and, I don't know, just let kids dream. Just have them have a place where they can do crazy stuff and fall on their faces and then succeed, stuff like that."

She continued, “It’s incredibly moving when your kids find something that they love. I always say to them every day, ‘If you can find things in your life that don’t feel like work, you're going to be the happiest person.’ That’s the only thing I can really share from my own personal experience. I wake up every day and what I do, I love. And so right now, they love to dance. They love sports as well, but it is just really nice to see them that interested and invested in something, and they work really hard.”

Terri asked if they have any summer plans, and Charlize shared, “We have a few, yeah, but nothing crazy. Just kind of lying low and I’ve got to open this dance studio, so I’m a little busy. Yes.”