Paul Bernon & Aurora Culpo Split After 2-Month Romance (Report)

Getty Images

Paul Bernon, 45, and Aurora Culpo’s whirlwind romance is over, Page Six reports.

A source says the couple called it quits after two months of dating.

The news comes after Aurora, 35, gushed over Paul on her podcast “Barely Filtered,” and his ex-fiancée Bethenny Frankel, 53, addressed his new relationship on her podcast “Just B With Bethenny.”

Frankel explained that she “initiated” her breakup with Paul after six years because she wasn’t happy, but insisted it was a “mutual” split.

Bethenny had said hearing about Paul’s new romance was “brutal,” telling listeners, “It is embarrassing hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date. And then being inside their relationship, hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment… was gutting.”

Following the experience, Frankel did have this advice for women, “If you’re the new woman in a relationship, you need to tread lightly and be cautious about whoever the woman before you was because we’ve all been in both positions.”

She insisted, “I think by sharing all the details of your new relationship, you’re disrespecting the last relationship.”

Frankel also said she didn’t like how she was portrayed in recent weeks, being referred to as “the jilted ex, who had been upgraded from” and that her ex had moved on with “a younger woman.”

While Paul was portrayed as an “under the radar person,” Bethenny felt she was seen as the “villain” and “spinster.” The reality star said, “Ironically, I was the one who was very much under the radar.”

Frankel told fans, “I am in therapy. I am working on myself. I am confident. I am single. I am independent. I am happy, and I will survive this.”

Meanwhile, on the “Barely Filtered” podcast, Aurora had opened up about Paul, as her sister Olivia Culpo joked he was the “flavor of the month.”

Culpo has two children with ex-husband Michael Bortone, Remi, 5, and Solei, 3, and told her sister they really liked Paul.

She went on, “He’s really nice. He has his kids, two, and they’re 17 and 14. They’re older, and they’re really nice.”

Back in May, DeuxMoi reported the first sighting of Paul and Aurora when a source spotted them kissing in Boston.

According to an Us Weekly source, the couple met online and “had mutual friends, so it worked out.”

The insider added, “Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy.”

Meanwhile, Bernon first started dating Frankel in 2018. They split in 2020, but rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged.