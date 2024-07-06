Kylie Kelcie Drops Mom Hint: Is Baby No. 4 a Maybe?

Getty Images

Baby no. 4 is on the table for Kylie and Jason Kelce!

Kylie hinted that she is open-minded on the topic of adding a fourth child to her brood with the retired NFL star, telling New York magazine's The Strategist, "We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs. ... he Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth."

Good investment, and a big hint that the couple might not be done with their family just yet.

Kylie, 32, and Jason, 36, are already the parents of Wyatt, 4, Eliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.

People magazine reports Kylie also said her favorite belonging is a Zoe Chicco necklace with the initials of their three daughters ("our greatest creations") — a gift from hubby.

