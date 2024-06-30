Getty Images

Taylor Swift is living a charmed life, but she does have to deal with bumps in the road... or in the case of her latest Dublin show, getting a little "stage-stuck!"

People magazine reports the superstar was performing her second sold-out Eras Tour show in Dublin Saturday when she became physically stuck on a platform.

Thankfully, Swift's crew is top-notch — one of her dancers, Jan Ravnik, freed her in time to continue the show smoothly and keep fans at Aviva Stadium happy.

The mishap occurred on "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," a song from her historically successful "The Tortured Poets Department."

The show was eventful for other reasons, too — Swift told her Irish fans she sees her Grammy-winning "Folklore" album as Ireland-vibing.

"How I imagined the album world looking [was like] Ireland," she revealed. "Storytelling with lots of different characters. You guys have that on lock, too. That's very Irish, the storytelling."

She ended her mini-speech with, "So we’re back to where we belong!"