Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby #3 (Report)

Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expanding their family!

A source confirmed to People magazine that the couple are expecting their third child together.

Earlier in the day, Katherine posted a series of pics, writing on Instagram, “Things that make me happy:

A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit ☺️❤️.”

The post also features their daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 3.

Most of the pics were taken from behind.

On Monday, Katherine also posted photos from behind of their trip to the Santa Barbara Zoo. If she is indeed pregnant, what a clever way to hide her baby bump!

Chris is also a dad to son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last month, Katherine and Chris stepped out for the Hollywood premiere of “Garfield” without anyone speculating anything!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chris, who dished on Eloise’s recent birthday.

He said, “Katherine does an amazing job planning parties… We had bunnies and chickens and ducks, an amazing cake and balloons and a bouncy house. All her friends came. It was so cute, it was so sweet. They ate pizza and listened to music. It was so fun.”

Pratt gushed about how his girls have him wrapped around their fingers. He said, “They got my number. They know exactly what to do to control me, and that’s good. I want them to be able to have the power over people."