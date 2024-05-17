Chris Pratt Mourns Death of Stunt Double Tony McFarr: ‘Devastated’

Instagram

Chris Pratt is grieving the loss of his former stunt double Tony McFarr, 47, who died unexpectedly this week.

McFarr worked alongside Pratt on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” two of the “Jurassic World” movies, and “Passengers.”

Chris wrote on Instagram Stories, “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

He continued, “I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of ‘Guardians 2’) and got several staples in his head — he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional.”

Pratt closed with, “He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

TMZ reports Tony died on Monday at this home just outside of Orlando.

His mother Donna told the site that Tony was active and healthy, so his death came as a shock.

The Orange County Medical Examiner tells TMZ that they are running toxicology tests and that his cause of death is pending.