Spencer Milligan, 'Land of the Lost' Dad, Dead at 86

Getty Images

Spencer Milligan, remembered by TV fans as the protective dad on 30 episodes of the '70s children's series "Land of the Lost," has died at 86.

His April 18 death was just confirmed Tuesday in an emotional Instagram video posted by the actors who played his kids on the campy sci-fi show, Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman.

"We have heard rumors and finally it was confirmed," Eure announced. "Not an easy day."

Coleman said, "He was a father, a true father, to us all. Thank God we got to see him one last time in Milwaukee and spend some really beautiful moments with him. He was a great man, and I really, truly mean that. He was a good man through and through, and he will be missed. But we will forever hold great, fun memories of him."

She vowed not to cry, saying she would instead remember his wonderful legacy.

"The last time we saw him, he talked with his puppets, a cow puppet and stuff. I can't tell you what he said, but maybe later," Eure joking, laughing at the off-color memory.

Getting serious again, Eure said that Sid and Marty Krofft, who produced "Land of the Lost" and many other kids' shows, "didn't just cast our TV family, they cast our real family, and he was like a dad. We were all best friends, including Phil Paley, who played Cha-Ka."

"We love you Spencer, and we will continue to love you and cherish you and all the memories," Coleman said.

The two ended their address to fans with the word "ganactic," which Enik, a far-future alien character on "Land of the Lost," taught the family was a farewell blessing.

Milligan was Rick Marshall on the show from 1974-1975, with Ron Harper replacing him on Season 3 as Uncle Jack when Milligan left in a pay dispute. At stake were royalties from the use of his likeness on merch like lunchboxes and coloring books, for which he said he received no compensation.

He was born September 10, 1937, in Oak Park, Illinois, training as an actor at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Having appeared on the stage from the late '50s, he served in the Army before heading to NYC to work with Lee Strasberg and then to L.A. to work with Joan Darling.

Milligan appeared in the Woody Allen hit "Sleeper (1973) and "The Photographer" (1974), and made numerous TV guest appearances on shows including "Gunsmoke" (1975), "Baretta" (1976), "The Bionic Woman" (1976-1977), "Alice" (1979), "Quincy, M.E." (1979-1982), and "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1981).

He was last on TV in several episodes of "General Hospital" in 1987, and returned to film after an absence of nearly 50 years to do voice work in 2020's "The Last Page of Summer."