“Downton Abbey” star Joanne Froggatt, 43, has a bun in the oven!

Froggatt, who is expecting her first child, debuted her growing baby bump at the 2024 Into Film Awards.

While she hasn’t commented on the pregnancy, she was seen cradling her bump for the cameras.

The news comes years after she called it quits with husband James Cannon.

In 2020, she told The Telegraph, “We've actually been separated for a little while. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

In the same interview, Froggatt opened up about entering her 40s. She admitted, “I thought I’d win an Oscar, be married with three kids, and living in Hollywood. But those are dreams that you have when you’re a teenager. And then you go through the reality of life, and nothing works out the way you expect, good or bad.”