‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor Taylor Wily Dead at 56

Getty Images

“Hawaii Five-0” actor Taylor Wily has died at age 56

According to Hawaii outlet “Island Life Live,” the former sumo wrestler passed away on Thursday.

Wily’s friend Lina Girl Langi announced the sad news, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of a Hawaii celebrity who was also a family friend. Taylor Wily — former wrestler, MMA fighter, and actor — passed away today in Hurricane, Utah.”

Langi didn’t reveal the cause of death for Wily.

She remembered him fondly, saying, “He would look physically menacing until you just folded right into a hug, and that was it. My heart is breaking.”

During his acting career, Wily appeared on 171 episodes of “Hawaii Five-0” (2010-2020).

He also appeared in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “Radical” (2017), and “Magnum P.I.” (2018-2020).

“Magnum P.I.” executive producer Peter Lenkov reacted to Wily’s death, writing on Instagram, “I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feeling in a few days. Just too hard right now.”

Wily’s “Hawaii Five-0” co-star Dennis Chun posted a pic, writing, “Laura and I are heart broken to learn of the passing of Taylor Wily. He was not just a great talent but he was a giant of man."

He went on, "His aloha and heart always made sharing a scene with him such a joy. It was an honor to not only work with him but also to call him friend. Rest well Taylor. Hawaii and I weep tonight. Aloha Taylor until we meet again."