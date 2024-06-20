Jonathan Majors Lands First Acting Role Since Assault Conviction

Getty Images

Six months after he was found guilty on two counts of assault and harassment against ex Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors is getting back into acting.

Deadline reports Majors will be starring in “Merciless,” which will be directed by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve.

“Merciless” centers on a CIA interrogator who goes through extreme measures after the love of his life is overtaken by malicious forces.

Martin teased, “’Merciless’ intertwines themes of possession, revenge and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity.”

It will be the first role for Majors since his conviction.

Majors will begin shooting the film in the fall in Saskatchewan, Canada.

It is unclear if filming will be affected by Majors’ sentence.

In April, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to probation, a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program, and continued mental health therapy.

Majors’ Hollywood star was on the rise before he was arrested for assault.

The fallout was swift — he was dropped from ad campaigns and movies. His latest film “Magazine Dreams” was getting Oscar buzz, but was shelved.