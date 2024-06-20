Jenna Coleman Is Pregnant with First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

Getty Images

“Doctor Who” star Jenna Coleman, 37, is having a baby!

On Wednesday, Jenna debuted her baby bump at the opening of the new exhibition “Imaginary Conversations:

An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah” at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, England.

While Coleman hasn’t commented on her pregnancy, she was seen cradling her baby bump while wearing a green floral dress by Erdem.

The following day, Jenna stepped out again for a photo call for her upcoming drama “The Jetty.” She accentuated her bump with a Chanel dress.

The baby will be Jenna’s first child with director partner Jamie Childs.

Six months ago, the couple were subject to marriage rumors after she was spotted with a wedding band on that finger in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

It has been reported that Jenna and Jamie have been together since 2020 after working on “The Sandman.”