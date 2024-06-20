Celebrity News June 20, 2024
Jenna Coleman Is Pregnant with First Child — See Her Baby Bump!
“Doctor Who” star Jenna Coleman, 37, is having a baby!
On Wednesday, Jenna debuted her baby bump at the opening of the new exhibition “Imaginary Conversations:
An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah” at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, England.
While Coleman hasn’t commented on her pregnancy, she was seen cradling her baby bump while wearing a green floral dress by Erdem.
The following day, Jenna stepped out again for a photo call for her upcoming drama “The Jetty.” She accentuated her bump with a Chanel dress.
The baby will be Jenna’s first child with director partner Jamie Childs.
Six months ago, the couple were subject to marriage rumors after she was spotted with a wedding band on that finger in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.
It has been reported that Jenna and Jamie have been together since 2020 after working on “The Sandman.”
They also worked together on his debut feature “Jackdaw,” which was released earlier this year.