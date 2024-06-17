Why Brooke Shields Wore Crocs to the Tony Awards! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brooke Shields was radiant in yellow Monique Lhuillier at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, and she paired the gown with matching Crocs!

Brooke told “Extra,” “Here it is Monique Lhuillier… and a Croc moment. I have so many stitches in my feet right now. I had double foot surgery three days ago, so I'm feeling great. I’ve got a flask in my purse. I've got some pain meds in there. I'm gonna be good.”

Shields went on to talk about theater, saying, “The Broadway community and theater has welcomed me when others were less welcoming, and they always will have a special place in my heart… I had no idea I would become the president of the Actors’ Equity Association — I didn’t even know it was possible — but I’m here to support them.”

Brooke, the mother of daughters Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, reflected on fully embracing this stage of her life at age 59. “I started Commence, which is a company I started for women over 40… My story is just being shown on a more public level. Every woman I know who has hit this age… has lived a life and raised families or run companies or worked. They all have so much to offer, and I’m hoping they feel the excitement about this era of their lives.”

This chapter of Brooke’s life includes getting ready with husband Chris Henchy to be empty nesters as their daughter Grier goes off to college.