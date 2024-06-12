Armando Silvestre, Star of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, Dies at 98

Getty Images

Armando Silvestre, one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, died June 2 in Coronado, California. He was 98.

His death was confirmed by THR.

Though born in the U.S., the majority of his films were made in Mexico. He made his first, uncredited appearance in a feature in 1947, and his credited debut in 1948's "La mujer del otro."

Other Mexican films included "Here Comes Martin Corona" (1952), "Rossana" (1953), "Story of a Mink Coat" (1955), "The Miracle Roses" (1960), and "Faith, Hope and Charity" (1974).

Among his American films, he is remembered for "Geronimo" (1962), "Kings of the Sun" (1963), "Rage" (1966), "The Scalphunters" (1968), and "Two Mules for Sister Sara" (1970).

He also had many TV roles among his more than 200 credits, most recently more than 90 episodes of the soap "Waking Up with You" (2016-2017), his swan song.