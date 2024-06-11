Getty Images

Marissa Hermer, 42, and Matt Hermer, 53, are going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

Us Weekly reports the “Ladies of London” star filed papers in San Bernardino County on June 5. The filing was categorized as a legal separation with minor children. The matter type is listed as divorce, separation.

The Hermers told Us Weekly in a statement, “Together, through tremendous soul searching, we have evolved our relationship to a place that gives us space to raise our family, support each other, and grow our businesses. While our marriage was a success, it is now complete, and we’ve made the decision to separate. The love we share for our family and mutual respect for each other will continue to grow into our next chapter as we are committed to being parents, best friends and business partners.”

A source told the magazine, “They have been having issues for the last year but separated early this year. It was a long time coming. They grew apart in their marriage but are still best friends and are amazing at coparenting together.”

The exes wed in 2010 and share three children: Max, 12, Jake, 10, and Sadie, 8.

They also share restaurants in the L.A. area, including the Draycott, Olivetta and Issima.

Us Weekly reports another eatery, Lalou, is coming to Melrose Avenue this summer, and Bar Issi is scheduled to open this year at the Thompson Hotel in Palm Springs.