Carrie Underwood Falls Offstage During Music Fest

Getty Images

Carrie Underwood ended a rainy show in South Carolina with a hard fall off the stage.

TMZ posted the footage of Underwood at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. After saying good night to everyone, she exits the stage and seems to drop through a hole in the floor. Watch the footage here!

Underwood, drenched from the rain, was going down some steps when the fall occurred.

After the incident, someone in the crowd can be heard saying, “She fell!”

Carrie didn’t address the moment on social media, but she did share a video of herself belting out “Before He Cheats” at the fest in an absolute downpour.

She wrote, “We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!”

On Instagram Stories, she called the show “so fun.”

Back in 2018, Carrie suffered a bad fall at home that caused facial injuries that required stitches.

Afterward, Underwood told iHeartMedia's “The Bobby Bones Show,” “I was taking the dogs out... and I just tripped. There was one step, and I didn't let go of the leashes — priorities! — so that's why my left hand's fine, but I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would be perfectly fine, but it was one step that messed everything up."