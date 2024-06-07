Celebrity News June 07, 2024
Olympian Scotty James & Singer Chloe Stroll Expecting First Child
Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll are having a baby!
They announced the news on their Instagram accounts with some maternity pics, showing off Chloe’s bump. The stars matched in jeans and button-down shirts for the occasion.
The carousel included a video of Stroll dancing as Scotty says, “Bump, bump.”
They wrote in the caption, “This is not a Dad joke…”
Scotty commented on Chloe’s page, “Counting the days ❤️,” and she replied, “Right there with you💕.”
The two were introduced by her Formula 1 driver brother Lance Stroll. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in May.
Scotty is already a two-time Olympic medalist who could take home the gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Chloe is a musician hailing from Montreal.