Olympian Scotty James & Singer Chloe Stroll Expecting First Child

Carly Gropper

Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll are having a baby!

They announced the news on their Instagram accounts with some maternity pics, showing off Chloe’s bump. The stars matched in jeans and button-down shirts for the occasion.

The carousel included a video of Stroll dancing as Scotty says, “Bump, bump.”

They wrote in the caption, “This is not a Dad joke…”

Scotty commented on Chloe’s page, “Counting the days ❤️,” and she replied, “Right there with you💕.”

The two were introduced by her Formula 1 driver brother Lance Stroll. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in May.