Watch Lucy Hale’s Starstruck Meeting with Diane von Furstenberg! (Exclusive)

On Wednesday night, Lucy Hale hit the red carpet at the opening night of 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, which kicked off with Diane von Furstenberg’s “Woman in Charge” documentary.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Lucy, who got to meet Diane for the first time as our cameras were rolling!

Lucy told Diane, “You’re an icon. It’s so nice to meet you.”

Lucy thanked Adam for connecting them, saying, “I wouldn’t have known how to introduce myself.”

Before the sweet moment, Lucy called Diane “timeless,” adding, “She appeals to every kind of woman.”

Lucy also teased her upcoming role in “My One and Only,” which she’ll start filming in August.