“The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev’s recovery continues, following a bike accident last week.

In her latest post, Nina shared photos from what appeared to be a hospital, writing, “Surgery was a success 🫶🏼.”

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know ❤️‍🩹.”

In one photo, the actress gives a thumbs-up while wearing a hospital gown and hairnet. In another, she takes a somber selfie.

Dobrev’s famous loved ones took to the comments to support her.

Her boyfriend Shaun White gushed, “WE ALL LOVE YOU.”

“The Vampire Diaries” showrunner Julie Plec wrote, “You look like a fashion model.”

Sasha Farber posted, “Good luck!!!! U will be dancing before you know it!!”

Vin Diesel dropped a prayer hands emoji.

Rachel Zoe wrote, “Sending all the love and healing Nina!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sarah Hyland told her, “Never looked that good in a surgical bonnet. Lookin on top and as you recover on top my loves ♥️.”

Alyssa Milano shared, “Feel better soon! And I know this is not the point—but you are so beautiful.”

Nina was apprehensive ahead of the operation. She shared a thumbs-down pic on Instagram Stories, writing, “Anyone else get scared before surgery? I’m such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind.”

She also shared one last photo of her leg looking “pristine” before getting “all scarred up.”

Nina also shared a video of herself marking up her leg, explaining, “Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb. (Because I guess it has happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb)… Yikes!!!”

Since the accident, Nina has shared updates on social media. Including a sweet video of Shaun cheering her up by paying tribute to her character from “The Vampire Diaries.”

Donning a white Elena Gilbert sweatshirt, the snowboarder dances into the room as Nina tells him, "You're out of your mind," but admitting "I love it."

He then yells, “I love you, Gilly!”

Dobrev also shared a series of photos as she recovers from a leg injury. The pics included her lounging in a beauty mask, snuggling with her dogs, enjoying a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and posing with crutches.