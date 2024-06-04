‘Top Chef’ Alum Michael Voltaggio Welcomes Baby #3

Getty Images

“Top Chef” winner Michael Voltaggio, 45, is a dad again!

On Monday, Voltaggio announced the birth of his third child.

Alongside a pic of his bundle of joy being swaddled in a blanket, he wrote on Instagram, “Echo Monroe Voltaggio Est. June 1st 2024.”

Echo is Michael’s first child with wife Bria Vinaite, 30.

Just weeks ago, Michael showed love for Bria on Mother’s Day. He gushed, “In 2 weeks we will welcome a new addition to our family into the world. @chronicflowers you have already demonstrated the strength, love, wisdom, and beauty of an incredible mother. I’m so grateful to call you my wife and so beyond excited to write this next chapter of our story together. Happy Mother’s Day to you and to all the amazing mothers out there.”

Michael is also the father of daughters Sophie and Olivia, his children with ex-wife Kerri Adams.

Voltaggio announced that Bria was pregnant in March.

At the time, he wrote, “The rumors we started are true…she’s coming into the world June 2024 ❤️.”

Michael included a pic of himself cradling Bria’s growing baby bump and a sonogram.

The pregnancy comes more than a year after Michael and Bria tied the knot.