Captain Sandy on Married Life & ‘Below Deck’ Hookup Shockers! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Below Deck’s” Captain Sandy Yawn is all aboard the love boat as a married woman!

“Extra” spoke with Sandy about saying “I do” with partner Leah Shafer last month, and the engagement that we’ll see go down this season on “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Sandy gushed, “I’m married. I’m in love. Life is good… Just when I didn’t think it could get better, you know, people go through things, but we always were about working things out together... I just had no idea it could actually get better and better. It’s such a great feeling.”

The couple tied the knot on a super yacht.

Of their special day, she noted, “Yes, of course things happen, and that’s part of the experience. So, we have a lot to look back on and reflect on and have joy over. You can’t control the weather or the sirens that pass by or any of that. We were outside on a boat. It was really hot, but it was fun. It was, like, incredible — the people that were there were people that were very near and dear to Leah and I.”

Fans will see their engagement playout on Season 9 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” in Athens, Greece.

“Well, I wrote a list, the list I wrote before I met Leah, of the person that I wanted to meet, and for five years we have been in a relationship. It was very fitting it was in Greece. It’s all about love,” Sandy shared. “It’s Greece, so we, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ I talked to our showrunner and she goes yeah, she talked to the network and we’re like, ‘Let’s make it happen!’ I think it’s really great the network said yes, because for me, it’s Pride Month, and I want to show people what love looks like. It’s not about same-sex or not same-sex, it’s just about love. In my brain, I don’t look at it that way. So, I’m hoping a lot of the viewers see that and feel that and are able to embrace who they are and accept who others are.”

But it’s not all smooth sailing — Captain Sandy also teases some of the drama and steamy boat-mances in store for her crew!

She commented, “If they ask for my opinion and they’ve done their best, that’s when I step in and usually that’s really not a good day for the two people I’m stepping in between.”

Sandy has also walked in “occasionally” on some steamy moments between crew members. She said, “It's like oh, okay, that's when I walk back out the door as long as everything is consensual.”

In a recent teaser for Season 9, two of the crew members are seen getting hot and heavy in a jacuzzi. Sandy reacted to the supertease, saying, “That was like, wow. I was blown away, blown away.”

“I was surprised not at what they get into but how they can bring it the next day after what they had gotten into,” Sandy quipped. “I’m surprised that they’re able to wake up and show up for their job. It’s like, wow. When I watch the episodes and I think, ‘Oh, that’s why their energy was a little low or they weren’t so bubbly.’ But they bring it, you know, they still wake up. They come to work.”

Fan favorite Aesha Scott is back, and she’s working as this season’s chief stew.

Sandy teased, “I think you’ll see what Aesha brings. Aesha left, she was a second stew, she went and continued her education, learned these mad skill sets, brought it back, and I know Aesha wanted to impress me. I thought it was adorable. I just wanted her to do her job effectively. I will always be impressed when people try. Aesha killed it. I love watching her manage people. She’s a great manager, she’s very people-oriented, and she has a great skill set.