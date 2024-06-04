Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria to Star in Family Reality Show ‘The Baldwins’

TLC

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria will star in a new reality show on TLC in 2025.

“The Baldwins” is a family focused show featuring the famous couple and their seven children.

Alongside footage of the family, they announced the news on Instagram, with Alec sharing, "We are inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good the bad, the wild and the crazy… home is the place we love to be most."

Alec and Hilaria are the parents of Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, María, 3, and Ilaria, 1. Baldwin is also the father of Ireland, 27, with ex Kim Basinger.

In November, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Alec and Hilaria about reality show rumors.

Hilaria shared, “I don’t know if everybody would be ready for that. Can you imagine the chaos that we live in?… There’s always something going on.”

Alec went on, “Whether we did something like that or not, it would be comedy.”