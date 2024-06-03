Olivia Cooke Says Alicent is ‘F**king Terrified’ in ‘HOTD’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Olivia Cooke hit the red carpet for the “House of the Dragon” Season 2 premiere in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Olivia, who teased where we find her character Alicent Hightower after putting her son on the throne.

Cooke admitted Alicent is “f***ing terrified” of what’s to come, saying, “Her son has just brutally murdered Rhaenyra’s son and she knows that she’s on the cusp of civil war and the Targaryen family and the kingdom is about to crack in two.”

Olivia noted that Alicent is also coming to terms with her status in society. She said, “She’s just put her son on the throne… She was the queen and she was one of the most powerful people… Now that power has been exchanged and she’s realizing that who is she without that status.”

Olivia also said she doesn’t think Alicent and Rhaenyra can come back from Alicent’s son Aemond killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys.

Cooke also raved about “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen, who was also her co-star in “Visitation.” She commented, “He’s amazing.”

Olivia shared that she’s gotten “lovely advice” from other fellow “Game of Thrones” stars, saying, “They’ve got time for all my, like, existential queries… They’re great.”