Millie Bobby Brown Posts Cheeky Pics Confirming Marriage to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, 20, took to Instagram with a cheeky pic to confirm her marriage to Jake Bongiovi, 22.

Brown posted a photo of herself wearing denim shorts with the word “wifey” written across her backside, and paired the look with a white hat that said “Wife of the Party.”

In the carousel of images, Millie enjoys a day at Universal Studios Orlando with her hubby as they play carnival games, hold hands and pose with a Jurassic Park dinosaur. Brown also hit up Volcano Bay for some water fun.

She wrote in the caption, “Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss 🤍🤍🤍.”

Last month, The Sun reported Millie and Jake tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the U.S.

A source said at the time, “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend.

“They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

The insider added, "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Jake’s dad Jon Bon Jovi later confirmed the news to BBC’s “The One Show,” saying, "They're great, they're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be and, yeah, it's true."