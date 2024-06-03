‘House of the Dragon’: Emma D’Arcy on Rhaenyra’s Paralyzing Grief (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Emma D’Arcy hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of “House of the Dragon” Season 2.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Emma, who opened up on what to expect in the upcoming season.

They said show picks up about two weeks later, as Rhaenyra Targaryen comes to terms with the death of her son Lucerys Velaryon.

Emma reflected, “I think she is stricken with grief. I think she’s almost paralyzed with it, unable to act clearly… just sort of grappling, I suppose, with this truly devastating loss.”

D’Arcy praised the show’s writers, saying, “I think a beautiful thing that Sara [Hess] and Ryan [Condal] and the team have built this season is allowing grief to be a motor, an engine in the narrative.”

Emma remarked on the “hell of an arc” for their character, who must now go to war against her childhood friend Alicent Hightower.

They added, “Rhaenyra is sort of surrounded by people who are kind of endlessly critical of her, of her choices, of her sort of war strategy, of her potential ability as a ruler, and I think she spends Series 2 looking kind of leftfield for other types of solutions.”

D’Arcy opened up about the “key challenge” of playing Rhaenyra, saying, “It’s long. You’re like looking at like eight hours of material and I think a load of the work actually shooting the series was just like trying to find a way to be super specific about where you are in space and time.”

Don’t expect to see major time jumps this season, though!

Emma also shared their thoughts on the success of the show, which is a prequel to “Game of Thrones.” They commented, “I think probably in some way, the success of the show maybe took us by surprise… You’re in really personal territory. People cherish this world and these characters, and so it’s been nice coming back this series and feeling like we had a little more license in the space.”