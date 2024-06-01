Cher Returns to X to Defend Boyfriend AE's Brawl: 'Gotta Love Him'

Getty Images

A week after her Alexander "A.E." Edwards got into a fight with Travis Scott at a Cannes after-party, Cher has returned to X after a long absence to defend her man!

Cher, 78, wrote of A.E., 37, "I’m Proud of Alexander. He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him."

TMZ reports the brawl, which happened at Richie Akiva's party, involved Scott and rapper Southside, and was ignited when Scott reportedly dissed Tyga — a close pal of A.E.'s. A.E. came to Tyga's defense.

The run-in did not have lasting effects among the four men. A.E., smiling, told the outlet on Wednesday, “It’s all good. I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to initiate that sh*t. I’m gonna protect myself and my people.”

A.E. also noted that Cher was on his side all along, saying, "Whatever I'm with, my bitch with it, too." That's a quote from Future's song "GTA."

To avoid offending Cher and her fans, A.E. quickly amended his words to "my woman."