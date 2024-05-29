Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s no. 1 golfer, is no longer facing criminal charges.

The athlete was arrested on May 17 as he arrived at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. He was stopped for trying to drive around a fatal accident scene that had caused a traffic backup.

According to reports, he was facing a felony of second-degree assault of a police officer and third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Now, ESPN says those charges have been dropped. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell announced the news at a court hearing on Wednesday.

"Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler," he said. "Mr. Scheffler's characterization that this was a 'big misunderstanding' is corroborated by the evidence. The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler. However, Mr. Scheffler's actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses."

Scheffler, who was not present, reacted on Instagram Stories saying his attorney notified him the charges were dropped and that he does not hold anything against the officer who arrested him.

"As I stated previously, this was an unfortunate misunderstanding. I hold no ill will toward Officer [Bryan] Gillis,” he wrote. “I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same. Police officers have a difficult job and I hold them in high regard. This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation."

He thanked everyone for their support and offered his condolences to the family of John Mills, who died in the fatal accident on May 17.