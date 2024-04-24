Getty Images

Billie Eilish is happy to talk about sex!

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish revealed that sex is her way of decompression.

She shared, “That sh*t can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic,” Eilish shared. “My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change."

Billie is also opening up about the sexual attraction to women, the inspiration behind her new song “Lunch.”

She noted, “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

The song features lyrics like, “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”

While she didn’t plan on talking about her sexuality “in a million years,” she’s clearly had a change of heart.

Billie also shared her take on masturbation, saying, “TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me. People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

Eilish explained why she liked masturbating with a mirror around, saying, “Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had. I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful."

Billie joked that she has a “PhD” in masturbating.