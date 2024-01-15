Getty Images

Margot Robbie was radiant in rose-adorned red Balmain on the carpet at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Margot about what playing Barbie taught her about embracing vulnerability, and also asked for her reaction to Oscar buzz for the movie.

She noted, ”It’s not the journey I thought I was going to go on playing a plastic doll, but I actually thought about my humanity more in this character than I did with any other character I’ve played.”

As for the Oscar buzz, she commented, “I’m pinching myself.”

She also raved over “divine” Billie Eilish, who wrote the hit song “What Was I Made For?” for the movie along with her brother Finneas.

Margot said, “She’s incredible and such a gorgeous person… She is everything she seems to be and more.”

Melvin also spoke with Billie and Finneas, who discussed the making of the song.

The two wrote it after production had wrapped on the movie.

Billie explained, “We saw it and then we wrote the song… I felt like I was physically connected to Margot after watching that.”

Billie didn’t meet Margot until the Met Gala last year. She said, “I was like, ‘Margot, dude, what the hell, you’re amazing.’”