‘American Idol’ Alum Mandisa Dead at 47

Getty Images

“American Idol” alum Mandisa has died at the age of 47.

On Friday, Christian rock radio station K-Love announced the news about her death.

The day before, Mandisa passed away at her Nashville home.

In a statement, the radio station said, “Even more than her music, the platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity.”

The station’s social media officer David Pierce added, “Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart.”

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles,” Pierce noted.

The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Mandisa appeared on the fifth season of “American Idol.”

Years later, she would win a Grammy for her 2013 album “Overcomer.”

In 2007, “Extra” spoke with Mandisa, who opened up about her painful secret, her addiction to food.

She recalled her lowest point, telling Terri, “I went to my apartment, didn't have to be back until the finale and I just ate and ate I watched nothing but television, and I was in the biggest slump of my life.”

Mandisa discussed her struggles in her book “Idol Eyes.”