Bachelor Nation couple Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo have reportedly called it quits.

A source told Page Six that they split “months ago” after a year of dating.

They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple sparked rumors in 2022.

In a TikTok video, posted by Nick Viall, Victoria and Greg were seen getting cozy during a dinner with newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

At one point, it looked like Victoria wrapped her arm around Greg and kissed him on the cheek.

Nick seemed to tease the two’s chemistry, writing “Soft launch” in the comments section.

A source told E! News that Victoria and Greg started dating after she left this season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

They said, “They were in the same social settings and totally hit it off. They are really cute around each other and you can tell they really like one another.”

Along with saying the two were “very serious,” the insider added, “They have talked about moving in together soon and what that would look like for them."